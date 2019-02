Spartans Boys Basketball Get Road Win Over Rails

Superior gets the road win as the season winds down

PROCTOR, MINN.- With the regular season, Superior picked up a road victory over Proctor Thursday night 67-48.

With the win, the Spartans are now 10-6 and host Hudson Saturday afternoon.

Following the loss, the Rails now are 12-7 on the season and will travel to Grand Rapids Friday night.