Tax Forfeiture Auction Selling Parcels in St. Louis County

The auctions happen every February, June, and October.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – More than 90 properties were featured at the tax forfeited land auction at the Shriner’s center in Hermantown.

They serve to get parcels of land back on the tax pay roll, as well as giving people a chance to buy their dream parcel at a bargain price.

“It gives people opportunities to purchase land, find deals if they need to, someplace where they can get a home remodel it, or find property and build new, or find whatever fits their needs,” said Michael Scharenbroich the senior planner at St. Louis County.

Many different properties were available with lakefront properties being the most desirable.