Two Bodies Found in Big Lake Home

No Apparent Threat to the Public

BIG LAKE, Minn. – Police are investigating the discovery of two bodies at a home in Sherburne County.

Big Lake police say they were dispatched to the home at the request of a family member who was concerned because he or she had been unable to reach the two for several days.

KSTP-TV reports police found the bodies in the home Tuesday. The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division is leading the investigation. But, authorities say there is no apparent threat to the public.