UMD Unveils Orchids at Open House

University opened herbarium and greenhouse for the public

DULUTH, Minn. – Instead of roses this Valentine’s Day, the University of Minnesota-Duluth is celebrating with orchids.

Staff at the university’s greenhouse and herbarium invited the public to take a look at the orchids in bloom and learn more about the forty-eight varieties in Minnesota.

They also showed off the herbarium, which is a museum filled with more than fifty-thousand plant specimens.

“Herbaria are really interesting, not only because they house a lot of different species of plants but also because the kinds of information that come with those collections, for example the label data that go along with them, those have stories to tell too,” said Amanda Grusz, Director of the UMD Herbarium.

The display is open weekdays from nine until four.

Staff ask that you let them know you’re coming in advance so they can let you in.