Bulldog Women’s Hockey Drops Opener Against Badgers

DULUTH, MINN.- UMD fell Friday night to Wisconsin 6-1 in WCHA Women’s hockey action. Kailee Skinner would net the lone goal for the Bulldogs.

Maddie Rooney would get pulled following the conclusion of the second period after allowing four goals on 27 shots. Emma Soderberg stopped 9 of 11 of the shots she faced in the third period.

The same two teams will meet Saturday afternoon with puck drop scheduled for 3:07 p.m. at AMSOIL Arena.