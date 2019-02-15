Captain Johnathan Hillstrand Visits Duluth

Captain Johnathan Hillstrand is Best Known for His Time on Discovery Channel's Hit Show Deadliest Catch

DULUTH, Minn. – Johnathan Hillstrand is captain & co-owner of the Time Bandit, a 113 ft commercial crab fishing vessel as seen on Discovery Channel’s hit TV series Deadliest Catch.

Johnathan may wear the raspy exterior of a veteran crabbing captain, but he truly is a child at heart.

He runs a generally happy boat – and a very tight ship.

With the dangers posed by the Bering Sea, the safety of his crew has to be his chief concern.

There is no room for mistakes when Johnathan is in the wheelhouse.

Like his brothers, Johnathan was born and raised in Alaska and began fishing at the age of seven and became a fulltime fisherman after high school.

You’re invited to meet Johnathan Friday, February 15 and Saturday, February 16 at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center during the 2019 Duluth Boat, Sports, Travel & RV Show.