Duluth Area YMCA Hosts Corporate Olympics

The day included many different events such as dodge ball, an obstacle course and even a sack race.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Area YMCA hosted business people from around the city for their fourth annual Corporate Olympics.

The day included many different events such as dodge ball, an obstacle course and even a sack race.

“For one thing I think it’s fun to play, as adults we don’t always get a lot of opportunity to play and it’s very fun for groups, different businesses, and different teams to come together and meet one another just have a lot of fun at the Y and again supporting a great cause,” said president and CEO of the Duluth Area Family YMCA Sara Cole.

The YMCA in Duluth has about thirty five percent of their members on scholarship, so the money spent is going to support the local community as a whole.

“It’s a way to bring your team together have a lot of fun see each other out side of the office place and if you can do that while supporting an awesome local nonprofit it’s a win win for everybody,” said a former chair of the YMCA and Corporate Olympics participant Andy Wheeler.

This year 14 teams participated and each team only needs one member to belong to the YMCA.