Learn to Curl At The World Famous Duluth Curling Club

Active Adventures: Curling & Brews With The Duluth Experience

DULUTH, Minn. — In this weeks Active Adventures, Brittney Merlot and Nikki Davidson try their skills out on the ice, curling! The Duluth Experience takes you on the largest indoor sheet of ice and teaches you step by step the skills needed to curl!

Duluth’s curling tradition goes back to 1891 when a group of local Duluthians formed The Duluth Curling & Skating Club. Since then, The “Club” has provided a gathering place for epic bonspiels and a learning environment for new curlers. Along the way, The Duluth Curling Club also became home to the first American curling team to win an Olympic gold medal – Team Shuster.

It’s not just about curling in this experience, it’s also about drinking our local craft brew too! Not only does Duluth boast an amazing number of medal winning brews, but we also claim the one – and only – Olympic gold-medal curling team. And what better way to celebrate these two amazing traditions than to combine them into one spectacular experience.

The Curling & Brews Experience starts out with a fun two-hour learn-to-curl session at The Duluth Curling Club where veteran curling instructors will help you hone your technique, learn the rules, and place your stones right inside the house. Then it’s off to Ursa Minor Brewing for a behind-the-scenes brewery tour, VIP sampling, and a delicious handmade Neapolitan-style pizza from their wood fired pizza oven. There’s no question that this is the best sheet in town!

Your Curling & Brews Experience includes:

Engaging interpretive tour with fun, expert guides

Two hours of curling and on-ice practice with veteran curling instructors

One complimentary beer at The Duluth Curling Club

Behind-the-scenes brewery tour at Ursa Minor Brewing

Craft beer samples & pizza dinner at Ursa Minor Brewing

Complimentary snacks and water aboard the brew bus

Lots of great photo opportunities.

Find out what other adventures you can take across the Northland, hosted by The Duluth Experience!