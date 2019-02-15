Love Your Local Artist

Superior Park Library hosted the 9th Annual Event

SUPERIOR, WI.- The Superior Public Library was filled to capacity today with local artists for the 9th Annual ‘Love Your Artist’ Fundraiser.

The artists make pottery, jewelry, paintings, photographs, wood crafts and much more. This fundraiser is always held around the weekend of Valentines Day to give people a reason to get out of the house.

Adult Programming Librarian Leslie Mehle said the reason for the this is that “it’s a time of year around here when people are getting cabin fever, they’ve been coped up all winter and want to come out and have a nice night”.

All funds raised will support the library’s many programs and services throughout the year.