Making Memories at While Fishing at the Duluth Boat, Sports, Travel, & RV Show

Duluth Boat, Travel, Sports, and RV Show ends on Sunday.

Every year the Duluth Boat, Travel, Sports, and RV show has entertainment for everyone.

The trout pond is helping families make lasting memories while fishing.

For over fifty years, a tank filled with fish has been the highlight for many children visiting the show.

Kids of all ages and adults test their fishing skills by attempting to catch at least one of the hundreds of fish in the tank.

A bell rings every time a fish is caught.

Sandra Hansen and her husband travel to several trade shows every year with their indoor pond.

And as the years go by the lasting memories are created.

Hansen says it has been amazing to see how this experience can span over generations.

“We’ve had people come in here, adults. Well I was here when I was his size. It kind of goes down the chain,” said Sandra Hansen.

One grandfather goes to the boat show every year, but this was the first time he brought his grandson.

“It’s awesome. It’s a great experience and hopefully we can do it every year,” said Tim Tollgaard.

Overall, the experiences at the Trout pond builds lasting memories for all to share over the years.

Anyone can test out the pond for just three dollars.

The last day for the Duluth Boat Show is this Sunday.