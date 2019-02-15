Man Apprehended in Shooting at Illinois Industrial Park

AURORA, Ill. – A spokesman for the coroner’s office says at least one person is dead following a shooting at a business in suburban Chicago.

Kane County coroner’s office spokesman Chris Nelson says at least one person was killed in the attack Friday afternoon at the Henry Pratt Co. building in Aurora.

City spokesman Clayton Muhammad earlier told ABC7 that the suspect had been “neutralized.” He did not elaborate.

Muhammad also says four officers were wounded in the shooting and are in stable condition.

Muhammad did not say the officers had been shot or if anyone else was hurt.

Aurora is about 40 miles west of Chicago.

Live TV reports show dozens of first responder vehicles outside a building housing the Henry Pratt Co. Several ATF teams responded to the shooting and were at the scene, according to the agency’s Chicago spokeswoman, and the FBI said it also was responding.

John Probst told ABC7 that he ran out of the back door of the Henry Pratt Co. building in Aurora as the shooting unfolded Friday afternoon. Probst says he recognized the gunman and that he works at the company. He said the gunman has “a pistol with a laser.”

Probst says he wasn’t hurt but that another colleague was “bleeding pretty bad.”

The company makes valves for portable water, wastewater, power generation and industrial purposes.

West Aurora School District 129 said on its website that it was keeping all students in their classrooms as police investigate, but that “teaching will continue with reduced movement.”

Clayton Muhammad, the director of communications for the city of Aurora, told ABC7 that the officers are in stable condition following the shooting at the Henry Pratt Co. building Friday afternoon.

