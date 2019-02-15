National Emergency Won’t Stall Local Workers

Many government workers in the Northland were reeling during the thirty five day government shutdown last month.

Those workers, however, do not need to worry about being out of work with the new national emergency President Trump declared today.

Experts say things should stay the same on a local level with officials in Washington duking it out among themselves.

“It will divert attention of the president from other issues that may come up or need to be addressed on his agenda. So it more so focuses on congress and the president and how much energy they put into fighting this,” said Alisa Von Hagel, associate professor of political science at University of Wisconsin-Superior.

The border bill was approved, so government workers will stay working.

However the fight will continue in Washington with some worrying about the kid of precedent this sets for future presidents declaring national emergencies to gain funding for other issues.