Pedestrian hit by FedEx Truck Identified by Police

The Extent of her Ijuries are Unknown at This Time

DULUTH, Minn. – Authorities have identified the female pedestrian hit by a FedEx truck earlier this week as Cindy Lee Feliciano of Duluth.

Feliciano was transported to a local hospital on Wednesday after she was run over by a FedEx truck in downtown Duluth.

Authorities say Feliciano was waiting to cross an alleyway while walking down the sidewalk on Superior Street when she was waved across by a FedEx driver.

While crossing the alleyway Feliciano slipped and fell in front of the truck.

The driver told authorities he assumed she had crossed when he could no longer see her and pulled his truck forward subsequently running Feliciano over.

Feliciano was transported to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The extent of her injuries is not known at this time.

The driver was not issued any citations.