Prep Basketball: Rails, Lumberjacks Girls, Greyhounds, Agates Boys All Win

A good night for home teams in prep basketball on Friday night

DULUTH, MINN. – In prep girls basketball action, Kendra Kelley would pick up her 1,000 career point as Cloquet knocked off Ashland 63-31.

In other prep girls action, Proctor continued to stay hot as they beat Hermantown 60-49.

In boys action Duluth East picked up a 60-47 home court win over St. Francis. Giovani Saldivar scored 18 points for the Greyhounds in the victory.

And in Two Harbors, the Agates boys topped South Ridge 64-54