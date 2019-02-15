Saints Women’s Hockey Starts Weekend With Win

St. Scholastica tops Lake Forest 1-0; looks for sweep Saturday

DULUTH, MINN.- Taylor Thompson netted the lone goal of the contest as the Saints began the final weekend of the regular season with a victory of Lake Forest College 1-0. Lexi Thomeczek made 37 saves for the shut-out.

With the win, St. Scholastica improves to 17-6-1 and 13-3 in the NCHA.

The same two teams will meet Saturday afternoon back at Mars Lakeview Arena in the regular season finale for CSS.