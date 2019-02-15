Second Graders Compete in the 12th Annual Ikidarod

Along the course students stopped at check points like a real race.
Nachai Taylor,

Dozens of second graders from North Shore Community School played the roles of mushers and sled dogs in the twelfth annual Ikidarod Race.

Five sled kids pulled a musher on a plastic slay around the school’s nature trail for about a half mile.

Over the last month the students learned about dog sledding, but one teacher says today’s race serves another purpose.

“We bring the outside, give them ropes and a sled and watch them forget what they learned in class and work through it on their own, to figure out what it means to work cooperatively, ” said Second Grade Teacher Dayna Phelps.

Phelps also says she gives thanks to the parents for all the help at today’s race.

