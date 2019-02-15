Second Graders Compete in the 12th Annual Ikidarod
Along the course students stopped at check points like a real race.
Dozens of second graders from North Shore Community School played the roles of mushers and sled dogs in the twelfth annual Ikidarod Race.
Five sled kids pulled a musher on a plastic slay around the school’s nature trail for about a half mile.
Over the last month the students learned about dog sledding, but one teacher says today’s race serves another purpose.
“We bring the outside, give them ropes and a sled and watch them forget what they learned in class and work through it on their own, to figure out what it means to work cooperatively, ” said Second Grade Teacher Dayna Phelps.
Phelps also says she gives thanks to the parents for all the help at today’s race.