Second Graders Compete in the 12th Annual Ikidarod

Along the course students stopped at check points like a real race.

Dozens of second graders from North Shore Community School played the roles of mushers and sled dogs in the twelfth annual Ikidarod Race.

Five sled kids pulled a musher on a plastic slay around the school’s nature trail for about a half mile.

Over the last month the students learned about dog sledding, but one teacher says today’s race serves another purpose.

“We bring the outside, give them ropes and a sled and watch them forget what they learned in class and work through it on their own, to figure out what it means to work cooperatively, ” said Second Grade Teacher Dayna Phelps.

Phelps also says she gives thanks to the parents for all the help at today’s race.