The Future is NOW and It’s in the Hands of Denfeld High School Students

Denfeld's first robotics team reveals their Spring 2019 robot.

DULUTH, Minn.- Denfeld high school students are gearing up for some tough competition.

Denfeld’s first robotics team finally revealed their newest creation, a multi–talented robot named Boreas, just in time for their first scrimmage on Sunday. Since the beginning of January, students have designed Boreas to lift and carry cargo and perform other tasks.

Weather related school closings set the team back a few days, which students made up in extra hours after school.

“It takes a lot of work and a lot of coming together of different parts of the team,” team coach Andrew Gunderson said.

Students say they’re drawn to first robotics for the time they get to spend with their closest friends, but also for the doors the team opens for their futures.

“There’s a lot of money and several others that are only offered to first students and then on top of that, a lot of industries now a days are looking for students on first teams,” team captain Kaleb Robison said.

After Sunday’s scrimmage, the team will have until Tuesday at 11 p.m. to make any changes necessary to Boreas before competition.