Hiki Hut Pays a Visit to Hartley Nature Center
Mobile Sauna stops by, used by skiers
DULUTH, Minn.- Those walking or skiing the trails at Hartley Nature Center got a chance to take a warm break at the Hiki Hut sauna, which set up shop there today.
The sauna owners say folks have developed a unique tradition after they’ve steamed inside for a while.
“We’re doing snow bathing today,” said co-owner Whitney Sundquist. “So we kinda coined that phrase maybe, I don’t know if it’s technical. But they’ve been running into the fresh snow that we’ve got, so we’ve got a nice path that’s shoveled.”
The Hiki Hut will be popping up in West Duluth’s Memorial Park for next week’s Winter in the West Festival.