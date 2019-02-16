Hiki Hut Pays a Visit to Hartley Nature Center

Mobile Sauna stops by, used by skiers

DULUTH, Minn.- Those walking or skiing the trails at Hartley Nature Center got a chance to take a warm break at the Hiki Hut sauna, which set up shop there today.

The sauna owners say folks have developed a unique tradition after they’ve steamed inside for a while.

“We’re doing snow bathing today,” said co-owner Whitney Sundquist. “So we kinda coined that phrase maybe, I don’t know if it’s technical. But they’ve been running into the fresh snow that we’ve got, so we’ve got a nice path that’s shoveled.”

The Hiki Hut will be popping up in West Duluth’s Memorial Park for next week’s Winter in the West Festival.