Man Encourages Other Duluthians to Adopt Fire Hydrants

Increased snow obstructs hydrants

DULUTH, Minn.- This month’s heavy snow has been difficult for almost everyone, and that includes our first responders.

But one man is hoping he can rally others to change that.

Scott Palacheck noticed how obstructed some Duluth fire hydrants were around where he lives.

So he adopted them.

Now he shovels the required 3 foot diameter around each one.

He says it’s a lot of work, but it’s worth it to keep his community safe.

“It’s like lifting a 75 lb box, well I wouldn’t say 75 but a 50 lb box,” said Palacheck, in front of one one of his hydrants. “It’s not a required thing.”

“But whenever you have some spare time just go out and shovel around it and check it make sure it’s nice and clear and accessible to your local firefighter.”

Palacheck routinely checks for damage, leaks, any debris around the base, and that the 6 foot red and white reflective pole is visible for firefighters.

Anyone can adopt a fire hydrant by calling the City Public Works and Utilities Department.

Or, Scott said, you can just clean one out of the goodness of your heart.