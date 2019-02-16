Northlanders Take the Polar Plunge for a Good Cause

Duluth's Polar Plunge fundraiser donated almost $200 thousand to Special Olympics Minnesota Programs

DULUTH, Minn.- Northlanders raised over $170 thousand for Special Olympics Minnesota Programs.

The annual polar plunge fundraiser took place across the state Saturday, but only one plunge happened in the great Lake Superior.

“This isn’t to cure any disease… This just gives people the opportunity to be able to do something they otherwise wouldn’t be able to do,” Duluth plunge coordinator Mike Thamm said.

It’s not every day that you have the chance to jump into a frozen lake, but for 19 years Duluth law enforcement has been running the show for Minnesota’s Special Olympics.

“This is the number one grassroots fundraiser for Special Olympics,” Thamm said.

It’s more than a track and field fundraiser. This year’s polar plunge raised almost $200 thousand for athletes to do everything from weight lifting to horseback riding.

“Gives people a little bit of an opportunity to see what their money’s going and what these athletes are up to during the year,” Thamm said.

Duluth is the number three fundraising spot in the state.

“We are over 1.7 million dollars as of last year just from the people in the Duluth are that have been coming to this polar plunge every year,” Thamm said.

Participants can jump individually or in groups.

“We give back to the community as much as possible because all of our families are involved in everything we do,” plunger Michael Belmont said.

They say the worst part is the moment you step out of the water and onto dry land, but for what it’s worth, Northlanders would jump as many times as it takes to give back.

Fox 21 News also participated in the plunge raising nearly $2500 for Special Olympics Minnesota. To check out this year’s plungers, click here.