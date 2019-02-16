Saints Basketball Teams Get Senior Night Sweep over Storm

Both St. Scholastica basketball teams wrapped up their regular seasons with wins at home.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica women’s basketball team ended their season on a high note as they got the win over Crown 61-46 Saturday night at the Reif Gym.

In her final game for the Saints, Michala Walther finished with 16 points. Kaylee Kennedy and Danielle Cieluch also chipped in with 14 points each.

On the men’s side, Collin Anderson scored his 1000th career point as the Saints hung on for the 73-72 win over the Storm.

Next up for CSS will be the UMAC tournament semi-finals Wednesday night as they travel to Bethany Lutheran.