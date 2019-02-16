The Best of the Short Films at the Underground

14th Annual Short Shorts Film Festival held

DULUTH, Minn.- Filmmakers from around the globe showcased their best 5 minute stories at the Underground’s 14th Annual Short Shorts Film Festival.

Audience members of all ages came to see the short films made in many genres.

The audience gets to score the films on a scale of 1 to 10, and decide which are the top 3 winners of the night, who win a cash prize.

“There’s a big community behind movies and it’s exciting for them, and it’s exciting for the audience, they get to score the movies themselves, and they get to be a part of who wins,” said Robert Lee, Artistic Director at the Underground.

“And, y’know, it’s 5 minutes or less, if you don’t like the movie it’ll be over soon.”

From comedies, to dramas, most of the films were family friendly.

Three of the shorts were made by Duluthians: a stop motion animation, a WWII drama, and a longshot of the Aurora Borealis.