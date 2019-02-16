Thomeczek, Saints Stonewall Foresters in Regular Season Finale

The St. Scholastica women's hockey team ends the regular season on an eight-game winning streak.

DULUTH, Minn. – Taylor Thompson scored twice and Lexi Thomeczek would get her second-straight shutout as the St. Scholastica women’s hockey team topped Lake Forest 2-0 Saturday night at Mars Lakeview Arena.

Thomeczek finished with 40 saves, her second-highest total this season to help the Saints end the regular season on an eight-game winning streak.

Next up for the CSS is the quarterfinals of the NCHA Slaats Cup tournament. The Saints will be the #2 seed as they will host Concordia (WI) beginning next Friday.