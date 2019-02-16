UMD Women’s, Men’s Hockey Both Blanked at Home

Neither UMD hockey team was able to put up a goal in their respective match-ups.

DULUTH, Minn. – In their regular season home finale, the UMD women’s hockey team were shutout by #2 Wisconsin 3-0 Saturday night at Amsoil Arena.

Maddie Rooney finished with a season-high 49 saves in the losing effort as the Bulldogs get set to close out the regular season on the road next week against Minnesota State-Mankato.

In the men’s game, the Bulldogs fell on the wrong side of a defensive battle as #7 Denver blanked #4 UMD 1-0 to split the weekend series.