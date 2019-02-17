AMSOIL Arena to Host 2020 Ice Breakers Tournament

The tournament will be held Oct. 9 and 10, 2020.

DULUTH, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Duluth announced on Friday that AMSOIL Arena will host the 2020 Ice Breaker Tournament. AMSOIL Arena hosted the 2017 Ice Breaker Tournament, where the opening round drew the fourth largest crowd in AMSOIL history.

The Ice Breaker Tournament usually features four teams, each from a different conference.

The 24th annual tournament will feature UMD, University of Minnesota, Minnesota State University-Mankato and Providence College.

“This is an awesome opportunity to showcase the great facility that we have here and Jeff and Shelly have been fabulous about supporting this event and helping us put forward a first-class experience for our student-athletes, participating institutions, the community and of course, our fans who fill up the seats to watch extra college hockey games,” UMD athletic director Josh Berlo said.

The Ice Breaker Tournament will be Oct. 9 and 10, 2020 and more details will be released as it gets closer.