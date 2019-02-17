Families Enjoy Annual Northland Ice Fishing Contest

For many, it's less about the competition and more about the family.

DULUTH, Minn.- Five dollars bought many families a day full of fun on Island Lake at United Northern Sportsman’s 66th annual ice fishing contest.

Over 300 contestants spent hours on the ice trying to hook the day’s heaviest catch.

Competition was just one part of it. For many, it was more about quality time with loved ones and cooking brats on the grill.

“People are already catching fish and maybe we’ll win something, maybe we won’t,” ice fisherman John Dahl said.

Organizers say there were less competitors this year due to snow, but for those who did show up, it was the perfect day to ice fish.