Getting to Know a Swedish Icon: The Vasa Warship

The Swedish Cultural Society put on a meeting and showing of the Vasa Warship today

DULUTH, Minn. – Today, the Swedish Cultural Society highlighted the history of the Swedish Warship Vasa.

Those in attendance today at First Covenant Church watched a film about the retired warship that was built in the 1600’s but would sink August 10th, of 1628. While on it’s voyage, after some sort of structural issued, the ship would overturn.

Swedish Cultural Society Board Member Betty Seanes, who witnessed the ship being pulled from the Stockholm Harbor in 1961, said that “it took off on it’s maiden voyage, and only went 1400 feet before tipping over on its side and 58 people were drowned”.

The Vasa spent more than 300 years at the bottom of the Stockholm Harbor before technology was finally able to bring up the ship. Since 1961, the Vasa has been one of Sweden’s most popular tourist attraction.