Heavy on Wrestling Show Excites Fans in the Northland

Wrestling is more than fighting for those watching and those participating.

DULUTH, Minn.- Some people think that sports like wrestling are not for them. One group of independent professionals wants to change your mind.

It’s loud. It’s mean. It’s Heavy on Wrestling.

“A lot of people use the word fake, but to me it’s real. I love it. I can’t get enough of it,” fan Cale Anderson said.

It was exactly what the Northland needed, selling out their show ‘No Love Lost 2’.

“When they hit that music and just the applause from the people… It’s just a really warm feeling,” ex-professional wrestler The Godfather said.

The Minnesota based company invites independent professionals and ex-professionals like the WWF Attitude Era’s The Godfather to give audience members a show they won’t forget.

“Every time you come, they’re like super great with their fans,” Anderson said.

Fans could meet their heroes then sit ring–side for single and double matches- both men’s and women’s wrestling.

“Lets you be a kid again, lets you have fun for the night and forget all the problems you have,” Anderson said.

If you’ve never experienced it, fans and wrestlers think you should.

“Check it out and you’ll be hooked for life. You can’t explain it. You have to be a part of it,” The Godfather said.