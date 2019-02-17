Super Nintendo and Sega Tournament

Locals were spending their Sunday competing for a new Nintendo Switch

SUPERIOR, Wis.- This afternoon, video game lovers competed to see who has mastered Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis Games.

Local business ‘Games Then and Now’ hosted the competition with four regular rounds and a mystery round to finish it off. Games played this afternoon were Mortal Combat and Sonic the Hedgehog to just name a few. Winter time is a the perfect time to hold something different for people to participate in.

Co-Owners of ‘Games Then and Now’, Jason and Diane Matic said “they just want to provide something for people to do. Ya know, if they choose to come they do or not. People say they want something to do in Superior and this is something to do”.

For more information, click here for the link to their Facebook page.