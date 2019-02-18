Canadian man Dies in NE Minnesota Snowmobile Crash

The man was Thrown From the Snowmobile

BUYCK, Minn. – Authorities in northeastern Minnesota say a Canadian man has died in a snowmobile crash.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the crash on the Cook Area Snowmobile Trail near Buyck just before 6 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities say the crash happened on a straight part of the trail just after a curve. The victim, identified as 35-year-old Melvyn Russell MacDonald of Fort Frances, Ontario, was second-to-last in a larger group of snowmobilers when he left the trail and struck a tree.

MacDonald was thrown from the snowmobile and died at the scene.