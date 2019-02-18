Cardinals Defeat Hilltoppers in Top-Ranked Girls Match-Up

The Cromwell-Wright girls basketball team continued to roll as they topped Duluth Marshall at home.

CROMWELL, Minn. – Shaily Hakamaki led all scorers with 27 points as the Cromwell-Wright girls basketball team defeated Duluth Marshall 68-45 Monday night.

Taya Hakamaki chipped in with 19 points for the Cardinals, who have won 14 in a row and improve 20-1 on the season. They wrap up the regular season Thursday at Bigfork.

The Hilltoppers were paced by Gianna Kneepkens who scored 26 points for Duluth Marshall.