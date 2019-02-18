City of Superior in Legal Battle with Wal-Mart

The city of Superior is heading into a legal battle with the corporate ownership of Wal-Mart on Tower Avenue.

“If Wal-Mart was not assessed correctly we’re going to collect that money from everybody else. So Wal-Mart isn’t suing me, Wal-Mart is suing the citizens of Superior, all of whom will get a tax increase if Wal-Mart gets a tax decrease, and that just isn’t fair,” said Mayor Jim Paine.

The mayor also said that big box stores across the Midwest have been claiming overvaluation.

He said that they are referring to the “dark store theory” which states that the big box stores won’t be able to be sold as anything else so their valuation is actually less.