Funding Delays Construction Plans for New Ashland Police Department Building

ASHLAND, Wisc. – For over 40 years the Ashland Police Department has been in the basement of city hall.

After years of planning to start building a new police station there construction is now on hold until funding is found and approved by the Ashland City Council.

Officers say the current space makes it difficult to do their jobs.

Without a garage, squad cars run throughout the day to keep warm for a speedy response call in the winter.

Also with limited room, officers have to store supplies and work in unconventional areas.

The main concern now is ventilation in the evidence processing area, especially when dealing with Fentanyl or Methamphetamine.

“You risk a lot of officer safety,” said Ashland Police Chief Jim Gregoire.

“We actually have to have two officers when they test the drugs. One to watch and one to test, so if a person goes down you can administer Narcan,” Chief Gregoire continues.

The new project could cost around $4 million, but Ashland City leaders are working to make funding less for tax payers.