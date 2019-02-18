Knowing Your Neighbor: Corktown Brews and Deli

We check out new local restaurant for this week's Knowing Your Neighbor

DULUTH, MINN.- Whether it’s fresh oysters, pastrami, or fresh salami, Corktown Deli and Brews on West Superior Street in Lincoln Park has something for everyone.

After coming off the boats from shipping in Lake Superior, ‘Corkies’ would wine and dine right in the area of Corktown. If you go and visit, make sure you look at the cork life vest that is hung up right inside the building.

Managing Partner at Corktown Jeff Petcoff says “the locals would call these sailors ‘Corkies’ because of their cork life vests and it just had to be known as Corktown”.

Just nine months in, has gained a following as a neighborhood deli, as they brine and smoke their own pastrami, ham, while also smoking smoked salmon. They even serve up fresh oysters.

Management says they have exceeded their expectations and to see how far Lincoln Park has come in recent years it really speaks volumes about how much people about that region.

Petcoff also stated that “It’s awesome to see the rejuvenation of this street and Lincoln Park in general. The business community is super supportive of each other, Bent Paddles been here. There’s just a lot to do on this street, and in this block and in this neighborhood”.

Among the other offerings at Corktown include unique prepared salads, spreads, and made from scratch soups, along with plenty of locally crafted beer.

For more information, click here to be sent to Corktown Deli and Brews website.