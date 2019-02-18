Northwestern Dancer Ranked Top Ten in State

Freshman Lyvia Carlson was placed in the top ten after their state competition earlier this month.

POPLAR, Wis. – Northwestern freshman Lyvia Carlson has been dancing for the past six years and has found her passion within the music.

“I love that you can just express who you are and how you’re feeling and there’s really no judgement in anything,” Carlson said.

She’s come a long way during these short years. In her first year on the Northwestern High School dance team, she qualified for state in her solo and there she was named one of the top 10 dancers in the state of Wisconsin.

“This was the first time that they moved it to freshman as well. It used to just be, you had to be a senior to audition. So this was the first year. She’s a freshman, we didn’t really know what to expect going in either, so we were very excited, surprised, but she definitely deserves it,” Northwestern dance coach Anna Haskins said.

Haskins, Carlson’s coach at Northwestern and owner at Lake Effect Dance, choreographed her solo routine and knew how to maximize Carlson’s strengths to make her stand out.

“Storytelling, because that is definitely her strength. So being able to allow her those moments where she can truly show her passion, when she’s feeling something deeper, being able to convey that to the audience,” Haskins said.

While she’s newer to dance and only in her first year at Northwestern, Carlson’s skills have blossomed and she was named captain of the Tigers.

“I think that also helps her out on the floor is that she handles pressure so well. She’s able to convince and inspire her upperclassmen to do the things that need to be done and I think that’s a gift as a freshman to be so dedicated and to lead people that are older than you,” Haskins said.

Carlson still has three years with Northwestern and at Lake Effect, but she’s already learned a lot, especially at her recent trip to state.

“I’ve learned that hard work really does pay off and even if you don’t think it may happen, there’s endless possibilities and opportunities and you just have to take them,” Carlson said.

Carlson will now prepare for the rest of her competition season with Lake Effect Dance, and hopes to make it back to nationals this summer.