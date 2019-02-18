Roof Puck Shortage Leads People to Improvise

Marshall Hardware in Duluth is suggesting getting a little creative with the same chemical that's found in the popular Roof Melt.

DULUTH, Minn. – A shortage of Roof Melt in the area has led a local hardware to suggest improvising with alternatives.

Marshall Hardware in Duluth is suggesting getting a little creative with the same chemical that’s found in the popular Roof Melt.

“Put the calcium chloride into stockings, tights, a thin fabric, toss it up there if you can’t get up there,” said AJ Marshall a clerk at Marshall Hardware.

Keeping snow and ice off your roof is essential to keeping the integrity of your roof strong and free of leaks.