Saints Women’s Hockey Ranked for First Time Since 2014

The St. Scholastica women's hockey team are ranked 10th in the latest D3hockey.com poll.

DULUTH, Minn. – After sweeping their weekend series against Lake Forest, the St. Scholastica women’s hockey team is ranked 10th in the latest D3 hockey poll.

This marks the first time the Saints have been nationally ranked since 2014. CSS ended the regular season winning eight straight and clearly playing their best hockey at just the right time.

“I think for us, we always believed that we were a top team. And I think they believed it. I’ve always believed it, and we didn’t really need a ranking for us to know that. It’s been kind of nice flying under the radar a little bit and we’ve felt like we’re the best kept secret. But I guess the secret’s out. We’ve been playing pretty well. Now we have to see how we can handle that,” head coach Jackie MacMillan said.