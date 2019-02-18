Taco Arcada Coming to Lincoln Park

May 5th is the expected opening day for pinball and taco restaurant

DULUTH, MINN.- The owner of Duluth Grill, OMC Smokehouse and Corktown Deli is getting ready to open another business in Lincoln Park and this time it’s all about tacos and pin ball machines.

Taco Arcada plans to open on West Superior Street on Cinco de Mayo and it’ll be connected in the basement by a hallway to nearby Corktown Deli and Brews.

Owner Tom Hanson tells us he’s been getting a lot of requests for all types of pinball games to be added to the arcade. He says the idea for tacos and games started with a trip back home on the West Coast one of Hanson’s family members went to a bar arcade and since then it’s been all hands on deck to get a similar idea opened in Duluth.

Hanson states that “our hearts are in Lincoln Park and we found that all these older vacant properties down here were just kind of waiting to be woken up and we are really throwing everything we got into this”.

Taco Arcada will be open for all ages during the day, before turning 21 and over after 5 p.m. until closing. The restaurant is also hiring right now to fill up to 83 positions so if you are in need of a job contact any of the restaurants Hanson owns in Lincoln Park.