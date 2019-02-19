Data Breach Hits Minnesota Dunn Brothers Coffee Locations

Customers Credit Card Information at Risk

DULUTH, Minn. North Country Business Products, Inc. announced in a press release that a recent data breach at Dunn Brothers Coffee in Duluth may have resulted in unauthorized access to customer’s credit and debit card information.

North Country says they learned of the suspicious activity on January 4. The data breach affected approximately 50 Dunn Brothers Coffee locations in Minnesota and dozens of other restaurants around the country.

The possibly affected transactions at the Duluth location took place between January 4 and January 10.

The company says, “Specific information potentially accessed includes the cardholder’s name, credit card number, expiration date, and CVV.”

A dedicated assistance line has been set up for people looking for additional information. Consumers can call 1-877-204-9537 Monday through Friday between 9:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m.