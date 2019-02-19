Duluth Children’s Museum Gets Crazy for Creativity for Winter Break

Creativity Camp first of four throughout the week

DULUTH, Minn.- Entertaining the kids during winter break can be challenging, but the Duluth Children’s Museum has some programs to get your kids out.

Today they hosted their Creativity Camp, the first of four camps this week.

Children spent the day making puppets, then inventing a story for the puppets to act out in front of the museum later.

The children’s museum says it’s important for children to be creative.

Giving the kids a chance to play and create their own story gives them a chance to express themselves in different ways,” said Education Director Holly Johnson. “It helps them to tell stories to be the center of their own story.”

Camps continue with a Mad Science Camp tomorrow, Space Camp on Thursday, and Flight Camp on Friday.

For pricing visit https://www.duluthchildrensmuseum.org/camps.