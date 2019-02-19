Family Safely Evacuates Lakewood Township House Fire

One Person was Treated for Smoke Inhalation

LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, Minn. – The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a house fire Monday at approximately 11:00 p.m.

When deputies arrived at the 3200 block of West Tischer Road flames could be seen inside the residence.

Authorities say the family of five living at the residence was able to escape safely.

One person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

Normana Fire, Lakewood Fire, U.S. Air Force Fire, Canosia Fire, Rice Lake Fire, Hermantown Fire, Red Cross, Gold Cross, and the State Fire Marshall all responded to the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.