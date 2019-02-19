Hermantown Mayor Running For St. Louis County Commissioner

PROCTOR, Minn. – Hermantown Mayor Wayne Boucher has announced his candidacy for the St. Louis County Board seat for the fifth district, which was vacated after Pete Stauber was elected to Congress.

Mayor Boucher, also a retired Hermantown police officer, began his political career on the Hermantown City Council before becoming mayor of the city in 2009.

Mayor Boucher is the first person to confirm he will run for the open county board seat.

If elected he will represent the cities of Hermantown, Proctor, and Rice Lake.

“I spent my whole life working for the public as a public servant. I can bring that,” said Mayor Boucher.

“I can bring the power to negotiate. The power to come up with compromise. The power to listen and set priorities for government,” Boucher continues.

A two week candidate filing period began today and will last through March 5th.

A primary special election is expected if three or more candidates choose to run.