Mayor Larson Announces new Community Relations Officer

Kozlowski was Previously With the College of St. Scholastica

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Mayor Emily Larson announced Tuesday the hiring of a new Community Relations Officer, Alicia Kozlowski.

“I am thrilled to work with Alicia,” states Mayor Larson. “She was selected from over 80 qualified, impressive applicants and brings tremendous experiences, skills, and insights to our work. Born and raised in the West End neighborhood of Duluth, Alicia’s story is our story. She understands this community – our strengths, our challenges – and is ready to dig in. Alicia will be an asset to everything we do.”

The Community Relations Officer serves as a liaison between the Mayor’s office and City departments, other governmental agencies, and community organizations.

Kozlowski was previously with The College of St. Scholastica where she served as the Registrar Generalist.

Kozlowski replaces Phil Jents, who served as the Community Relations Officer beginning in 2016. Jents now serves as the City’s Communications and Policy Officer.