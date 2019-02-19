MNDOT Hauls Truckloads of Snow to Dump Site

MNDOT is struggling to keep snow piles down at even the dump sites.

DULUTH, Minn. – After such a snowy February, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is hauling truckloads of snow underneath the Blatnik Bridge to their dump site.

“They are certainly getting full, we do spend some times on some of them with blowers moving the snow back from when we dump it with trucks so we can keep it up so we have enough room for future snow,” said Chris Cheney, who’s the superintendent of the MNDOT District 1 maintenance operations.

While Duluth is approaching a February record for snowfall, MNDOT’s salt use on the roads is actually on par with past years, partly because of extreme cold.

“We’re pretty much on target for an average usage to date, we’ve used just over 25000 tons as of last Friday, our average annual usage for MNDOT in district one is just over 37000 tons,” said Cheney.

As Duluth is on track to set the February record for snowfall in the next several days, the piles are going to keep growing and growing.