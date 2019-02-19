Monthly Conversations Gets Community Talking About Environmental Issues

"One step is getting the community talking, thinking and sharing ideas."

DULUTH, Minn. – Every month organizations from around the region visit the Duluth Branch of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to talk about environmental issues affecting the region.

One of the big topics today was how Duluth is working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the area.

Organizers say these monthly conversations are important for community involvement.

“We need to look right outside our front door and really have a better understanding of what’s happening in Duluth and what we can do about that,” said UMD Sea Grant Resiliency Specialist Thomas Beery.

“One step is getting the community talking, thinking and sharing ideas,” Beery continues.

Driving slower and turning down your home thermostats when you are not home are some of the easiest ways you can help reduce emissions.