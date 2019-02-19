Prep Basketball: Spartans Girls Advance in Playoffs; Bluejackets Girls, Lumberjacks Boys Pick Up Road Wins

The Superior girls got a close win in the first round of the WIAA playoffs, while the Hibbing girls and Duluth Marshall boys got big road wins.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior girls basketball team hung on to defeat Eau Claire North 42-41 in the first round WIAA playoffs. The Spartans advance to the next round and will play #1 seed Kimberly on Friday.

In other basketball action, the Hibbing girls defeated Hermantown 64-46 while the Cloquet boys got the road win over Duluth Marshall 98-60.