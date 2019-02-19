Prep Boys Hockey: Hawks, Hunters, Hounds, Jacks Move on to Section Semis; Spartans Punch Ticket to Section Finals

The section quarterfinals kicked off Tuesday night for boys high school hockey.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Blake Biondi, Cole Antcliff and Brady Baker each finished with a hat trick as Hermantown defeated Hibbing/Chisholm 13-0 Tuesday night at the Hermantown Ice Arena.

The Hawks move on to face Virginia/MIB, who held on to beat Eveleth-Gilbert 5-4 in triple overtime.

In other 7A action, Duluth Denfeld got three goals from Griffin Lehet as they beat Ely 9-0. The Hunters will face Greenway in the other section semi-final.

In Section 7AA, Duluth East ran past Duluth Marshall 7-0 and Cloquet-Esko-Carlton knocked off Grand Rapids 4-1. The Greyhounds and the Lumberjacks will meet in the section semi-finals on Saturday.