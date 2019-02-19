Saints Open UMAC Basketball Tournament Against Vikings

The St. Scholastica men's basketball team will travel to Mankato to take on Bethany Lutheran.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica men’s basketball team will face Bethany Lutheran in the UMAC semi-finals Thursday night.

The Vikings defeated CSS twice this season. The team’s depth has been on full display for the past month, and it will be up to the seniors to get the younger players ready for a playoff atmosphere Thursday night.

“Us seniors, I know we’re experienced going into playoffs. We’ve been there before and we know what it’s all about. Hopefully we can take these freshmen, get rid of their jitters a little bit here and there. But we prepare for it like any other game,” senior guard Brandon Newman said.

“You’re going to want to throw them in the fire a little quicker and get their feet wet a little bit. Now we’ve seen each other and we’ve been in these types of games, so now it’s really about tweaking. Finding out how are they guarding that gives you trouble, what do they do offensively that gives you trouble on both ends of the court,” said head coach David Staniger.

That game tips off at 7:30 p.m. down in Mankato.