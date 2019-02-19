Two Adults and Three Kids Out of a Home After a House Fire in Lakewood Township

One person treated for smoke inhalation. No other injuries reported.

LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Two adults and their three kids are without a home after a fire.

The fire occurred about 11 pm last night on the 3200 block of Tischer Road in Lakewood Township.

Multiple fire agencies responded to the scene.

The family was already out of the house when authorities arrived.

One person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

A cause of the fire is currently under investigation.