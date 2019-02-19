Two Eveleth Residents Arrested in Meth Bust

EVELETH, Minn. – Two individuals from Eveleth have been arrested for charges relating to the transportation of methamphetamine following an investigation by the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office the Task Force was conducting an investigation into Brad Smith, 28, and Kathy Anderson, 39, for methamphetamine sales.

Authorities learned Smith and Anderson were traveling to Arizona, picking up large quantities of methamphetamine and returning to Eveleth to sell it.

Local authorities worked in conjunction with the Payson Police and Gila County Narcotics Task Force of Arizona who located Smith and Anderson at an Arizona motel.

Authorities seized 4.4 pounds of meth/currency located in their vehicle.

The Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force also recovered two firearms, mushrooms and additional methamphetamine and Anderson’s residence.